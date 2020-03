When we last saw MacroSwiss's Spybot it only had four wheels and minimal sensors. Their new Spyrobot model adds thermal sensing, synthetic aperture radar, and two extra wheels, which help give it the ant-like ability to carry four times its own weight. MacroSwiss also added the ability to navigate back to home base autonomously, similar to some UAVs. Apart from that limited intelligence, the weapon ready robot is still fully controlled by a remote operator—for now. [MacroSwiss via gizmag]