I have never been a big fan of steampunk computers (LEGO steampunk is a completely different matter, though) but I have to admit that this Apple Mac mini is actually so simple and elegant that I would actually like to have it myself. The complete set after the jump—with Gilliamesque keyboard or the Nautilus-style flat screen included—is very nice, but the mini itself is just perfect.

Apparently, the computer was created by Dave Veloz as a wedding present for Jenn. [Steampunk Workshop]