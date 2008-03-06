How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Lynxmotion R/C Spider Uses PS2 Controller

For those who love everything R/C, this Lynxmotion hexapod kit is pretty dorktastically awesome. While technically 2 legs short of spider status, this hexapod has excellent mobility, as 18 servos drive the legs (featuring 3 degrees of freedom) a foot per second and over obstacles up to 4" high. Oh, and it's preprogrammed to work with a 2.4Ghz wireless PlayStation 2 compatible controller.

The thing to remember here is that, as a kit, the US$750 Lynxmotion BH3-R doesn't have all the polish of a retail product, but it leaves the platform open to robot enthusiasts.

Windows software allows you to customise movement over its basic programming that only supports multi-directional, multi-speed movement and 360-degree spins. Maybe you'd like your robot to do the robot, accomplishing feats of engineering that even Bender cannot fathom.

And after that, you can train it to hexa-fist beer and really subvert mankind's progress. [product via botjunkie]

