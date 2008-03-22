Lunar Rover-Like Vehicle for People with Reduced Mobility

Tokyo's Waseda University is developing some really weird-looking vehicles and mechanical aids for people with reduced mobility. This one looks like a cross betwen a Segway and a lunar rover, but unlike Dean Kamen's invention, it requires the user to actually walk on top of it, although with limited motion. This achieves three effects: first, it keeps people doing a little bit of exercise; second, the movement gets translated into a faster motion; and third, thanks to its structure, the user will be able to terrorize people out of walkways with complete safety. [Impress Robot Watch]