Lug a 24-inch iMac with iMCruzer Case

For those who need to lug around a desktop computer, Pelican makes "portable" cases for industrial use. Their newest offering supports 24-inch iMacs. It's water and air tight and promises to be indestructible. So while others might see the iMCruzer as the perfect trade show accessory, we see it as a perfect companion in wilderness excursions or even a simple trip to Starbucks. Just add a few car batteries, and with the US$495 iMCruzer case your two-foot iMac is basically a laptop. Live it up, yuppies. [product via crunchgear]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

