Lug a 24-inch iMac with iMCruzer Case

For those who need to lug around a desktop computer, Pelican makes "portable" cases for industrial use. Their newest offering supports 24-inch iMacs. It's water and air tight and promises to be indestructible. So while others might see the iMCruzer as the perfect trade show accessory, we see it as a perfect companion in wilderness excursions or even a simple trip to Starbucks. Just add a few car batteries, and with the US$495 iMCruzer case your two-foot iMac is basically a laptop. Live it up, yuppies. [product via crunchgear]