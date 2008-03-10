LTK-2000 Therapy Station Tries to Soothe Your Senses All At Once

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sure, there're plenty of gadgets to soothe your troubled soul with smells, lights and sounds— but why buy a bunch of these, when the LTK2000 does it all in one? Once the Therapy Station has calmed your ears with 24 relaxing sound options, a pop-up ring of bright LEDs tries to banish those SAD blues. Aromatherapy scents will waft around you from its built-in heater, while an anion generator cleans up the air. Strangely its designers missed tackling all five senses by omitting a massager and chocolate dispenser, but hey ho. Available for around US$395 in Korea at first, we guess it'll be over here soon enough. [Technabob]

