LTK-2000 Therapy Station Tries to Soothe Your Senses All At Once

Sure, there're plenty of gadgets to soothe your troubled soul with smells, lights and sounds— but why buy a bunch of these, when the LTK2000 does it all in one? Once the Therapy Station has calmed your ears with 24 relaxing sound options, a pop-up ring of bright LEDs tries to banish those SAD blues. Aromatherapy scents will waft around you from its built-in heater, while an anion generator cleans up the air. Strangely its designers missed tackling all five senses by omitting a massager and chocolate dispenser, but hey ho. Available for around US$395 in Korea at first, we guess it'll be over here soon enough. [Technabob]