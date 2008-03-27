Lousy Wii Fit Accessories Already On Their Way

The Wii Fit isn't actually even available yet officially, but manufacturers like Subsonic have already developed a line of "accessories" to help you get the most out of your Nintendo Wii "exercise" kit. There's a silicon mat to lay on top of your WF so you don't slip on all that sweat you're going to be working up, and a rechargeable battery pack for your board (it's wireless). Rounding out the pack is a carrying bag and a microfiber spray and dust cleaner for wiping those feet stains off your Fit. Not a bad lot if you're going to be using the thing daily, but nothing you couldn't make out of stuff you already have lying around. [Kotaku]