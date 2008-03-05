Logitech ClearChat Wireless Headset Liberates Users From Their PCs

Logitech's ClearChat Wireless PC headset might seem unremarkable, but a quick scan of Amazon shows there aren't really any wireless headsets on the market with dual earphones. Logitech claims the 2.4 GHz Wireless device is designed with VoIP users in mind, but we all really know why this is great: MMO fanboys can now head over to the bathroom and drain a shotgunned gallon of Mountain Dew without abandoning their clan of orcs, elves and mages. The ClearChat PC Wireless Headset will go on sale in May for US$100.

Move Freely: Logitech Unveils First Wireless Stereo Headset Designed for Internet Calling with a PC

Logitech ClearChat PC Wireless Headset Offers 2.4 GHz Wireless Technology, Simple Setup, High-Performance Stereo Audio

HANNOVER, Germany - CEBIT - Mar. 4, 2008 — Today at CeBIT, Logitech (SWX:

LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) unveiled the company's first wireless stereo headset

designed for Internet calling with a PC: the Logitech(R) ClearChat PC

Wireless™ headset. The ClearChat PC Wireless headset combines

high-performance stereo audio with 2.4 GHz wireless technology, allowing

people the freedom to move around when they make VoIP calls - no wires

attached.

"More and more people are making voice calls over the Internet, but until

now, they have had to choose between wired headsets that keep them tethered

to their PCs or wireless headsets that offer poor audio and voice quality,"

said Gina Clark, general manager and vice president of Logitech's Internet

Communications business unit. "With the Logitech ClearChat PC Wireless

headset, people can make a PC call while grabbing a snack, sitting on the

couch or leaning back in their chair - PC calling has never been so

convenient and never sounded so good."

The Logitech ClearChat PC Wireless enables people to move freely up to 33

feet (10 meters) from their computer. With the included USB transmitter,

the headset effortlessly connects to a PC or Mac computer right out of the

box - no software or pairing required. And to help ensure no call gets

interrupted, the ClearChat PC Wireless headset's 2.4 GHz wireless

technology features both crisp, uncompressed stereo audio and an advanced

algorithm that minimizes interference -even in the busiest wireless

environments, such as an airport, office or hotel.

The ClearChat PC Wireless delivers rich, high-quality stereo audio through

proprietary laser-tuned audio drivers. For optimal voice clarity, the

headset features a noise-canceling microphone on a flexible boom that

adjusts to the desired distance from the mouth. Additionally, volume and

microphone mute controls are located on the right earpiece and the

microphone automatically mutes when rotated to an upright position. As an

added convenience, the microphone emits a soft, red glow when muted.

Designed with comfort in mind, the ClearChat PC Wireless headset features a

padded headband and plush ear pads. The headset works with popular Internet

calling applications, including Skype(R), Windows Live™, Yahoo!(R), Google

Talk(R) and AIM(R).

In addition to Internet calling, the ClearChat PC Wireless headset provides

high-performance audio and a comfortable design that make it ideal for

listening to music, watching movies or playing games on the PC.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech ClearChat PC Wireless headset is expected to be available in

the U.S. and Europe in May for a suggested retail price of $99.99 (U.S.).