Logitech ClearChat Wireless Headset Liberates Users From Their PCs

Logitech's ClearChat Wireless PC headset might seem unremarkable, but a quick scan of Amazon shows there aren't really any wireless headsets on the market with dual earphones. Logitech claims the 2.4 GHz Wireless device is designed with VoIP users in mind, but we all really know why this is great: MMO fanboys can now head over to the bathroom and drain a shotgunned gallon of Mountain Dew without abandoning their clan of orcs, elves and mages. The ClearChat PC Wireless Headset will go on sale in May for US$100.

Move Freely: Logitech Unveils First Wireless Stereo Headset Designed for Internet Calling with a PC

Logitech ClearChat PC Wireless Headset Offers 2.4 GHz Wireless Technology, Simple Setup, High-Performance Stereo Audio

HANNOVER, Germany - CEBIT - Mar. 4, 2008 — Today at CeBIT, Logitech (SWX:
LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) unveiled the company's first wireless stereo headset
designed for Internet calling with a PC: the Logitech(R) ClearChat PC
Wireless™ headset. The ClearChat PC Wireless headset combines
high-performance stereo audio with 2.4 GHz wireless technology, allowing
people the freedom to move around when they make VoIP calls - no wires
attached.

"More and more people are making voice calls over the Internet, but until
now, they have had to choose between wired headsets that keep them tethered
to their PCs or wireless headsets that offer poor audio and voice quality,"
said Gina Clark, general manager and vice president of Logitech's Internet
Communications business unit. "With the Logitech ClearChat PC Wireless
headset, people can make a PC call while grabbing a snack, sitting on the
couch or leaning back in their chair - PC calling has never been so
convenient and never sounded so good."

The Logitech ClearChat PC Wireless enables people to move freely up to 33
feet (10 meters) from their computer. With the included USB transmitter,
the headset effortlessly connects to a PC or Mac computer right out of the
box - no software or pairing required. And to help ensure no call gets
interrupted, the ClearChat PC Wireless headset's 2.4 GHz wireless
technology features both crisp, uncompressed stereo audio and an advanced
algorithm that minimizes interference -even in the busiest wireless
environments, such as an airport, office or hotel.

The ClearChat PC Wireless delivers rich, high-quality stereo audio through
proprietary laser-tuned audio drivers. For optimal voice clarity, the
headset features a noise-canceling microphone on a flexible boom that
adjusts to the desired distance from the mouth. Additionally, volume and
microphone mute controls are located on the right earpiece and the
microphone automatically mutes when rotated to an upright position. As an
added convenience, the microphone emits a soft, red glow when muted.

Designed with comfort in mind, the ClearChat PC Wireless headset features a
padded headband and plush ear pads. The headset works with popular Internet
calling applications, including Skype(R), Windows Live™, Yahoo!(R), Google
Talk(R) and AIM(R).

In addition to Internet calling, the ClearChat PC Wireless headset provides
high-performance audio and a comfortable design that make it ideal for
listening to music, watching movies or playing games on the PC.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech ClearChat PC Wireless headset is expected to be available in
the U.S. and Europe in May for a suggested retail price of $99.99 (U.S.).

