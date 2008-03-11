Lionsgate: Free iPod/iTunes Ready Digital Copies With Select DVD and Blu-ray Titles

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Lionsgate is in the midst of working out an agreement with Apple that will make it the latest movie studio to offer iTunes digital copies on select DVD and Blu-ray titles. In order to get a piece of the action you will have to redeem the copies using a code that will come packaged with the title. Then it is just a simple matter of plugging the code into iTunes and downloading. The first movies up for grabs with this addition are Rambo and The Eye, both of which will be released mid-year. Stallone and Alba kicking things off. Man, I can't wait. [Canadian Press and PC World]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

