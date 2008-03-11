Lionsgate: Free iPod/iTunes Ready Digital Copies With Select DVD and Blu-ray Titles

Lionsgate is in the midst of working out an agreement with Apple that will make it the latest movie studio to offer iTunes digital copies on select DVD and Blu-ray titles. In order to get a piece of the action you will have to redeem the copies using a code that will come packaged with the title. Then it is just a simple matter of plugging the code into iTunes and downloading. The first movies up for grabs with this addition are Rambo and The Eye, both of which will be released mid-year. Stallone and Alba kicking things off. Man, I can't wait. [Canadian Press and PC World]