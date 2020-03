Not everybody cares about OS X or Windows. Like nutbastard, who just wants a little Linux news. Here ya go: Ubuntu 8.04 Hardy Heron beta is out and about, running GNOME 2.22 and Linux Kernel 2.6.24, with Firefox 3 beta 4 thrown in for more pre-release funtimes. If you're looking for a Mac/Windows alternative, this is the Linux distro to get, though you might wanna wait til the final version hits next month. [Ubuntu via /.]