Limited-Edition Olympus Mju 1020 Brings the Noise to Camera Chassis

Romanian artist and graphic designer Matei Apostolescu has designed three skins to go with a limited edition white Olympus Mju 1020. The point-and-click 10-megapixel camera has a 7x optical zoom, Panorama function, face detection technology and can shoot up to VGA resolution at 30fps with sound. Full specs and the other two designs after the jump.

• 7x optical zoom
• 10.1 Megapixels
• 6.9cm/2.7" HyperCrystal II LCD with extra bright display
• 23 scene modes
• Slim, metallic body
• Underwater shooting up to 40m possible in combination with optional underwater case PT-042
• Dual Image Stabilisation
• Face Detection Technology
• Correct exposure of other image areas
• BrightCapture Technology
• New in-camera Panorama function
• Movie recording with sound (up to VGA resolution at 30fps)
• TruePic III image processor for faster image handling and higher image quality

There are just 5,000 Apostolescu-designed Mjus available, but there's no word on price as yet. [Let's Go Digital via New Launches]

