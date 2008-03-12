Limited-Edition Olympus Mju 1020 Brings the Noise to Camera Chassis

Romanian artist and graphic designer Matei Apostolescu has designed three skins to go with a limited edition white Olympus Mju 1020. The point-and-click 10-megapixel camera has a 7x optical zoom, Panorama function, face detection technology and can shoot up to VGA resolution at 30fps with sound. Full specs and the other two designs after the jump.

• 7x optical zoom

• 10.1 Megapixels

• 6.9cm/2.7" HyperCrystal II LCD with extra bright display

• 23 scene modes

• Slim, metallic body

• Underwater shooting up to 40m possible in combination with optional underwater case PT-042

• Dual Image Stabilisation

• Face Detection Technology

• Correct exposure of other image areas

• BrightCapture Technology

• New in-camera Panorama function

• Movie recording with sound (up to VGA resolution at 30fps)

• TruePic III image processor for faster image handling and higher image quality



There are just 5,000 Apostolescu-designed Mjus available, but there's no word on price as yet. [Let's Go Digital via New Launches]