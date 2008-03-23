Limited Edition Xbox Elite Consoles Bear Smashing GTA Branding, Not for You and I

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Grand Theft Auto IV is coming, and with it Microsoft are dropping an awesome, limited edition, Xbox Elite console, which features GTA branding all over. The gaming beast will not be launched to the public, but instead will be given away as press kits to promote the new title, which kinda sucks. Only 500 units will be produced, and each will carry a unique identifier etched on.

The artwork is apparently inked on with genuine, automotive-quality paint and the console will also ship with a snazzy, all metallic case, housing a number of different peripherals. Now, why haven't we received our unit yet? Did we piss someone off by accident? Hit the link to checkout some more cracking images. [Complex via Kotaku]

