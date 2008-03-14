Lifetime Clock Measures in Years

There's nothing more depressing than seeing your entire lifespan condensed down into something as small and contained as a clock. Can we really measure a lifetime's worth of accomplishments (dick jokes) in a clock that ticks years instead of hours? Perhaps. Perhaps not. All we know is that this clock makes it easy to tell your family that your birthday's coming up soon (slyly gesture towards the clock). That, and our flu medication is really kicking in, so we'd better take care of ourselves if we ever expect to make it past 9 o'clock. [Life Clock via Szymon Blaszczyk via Technabob via Geekkologie]