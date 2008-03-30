How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sideshow Collectibles stopped just short of encasing Anthony Daniels and Kenny Baker in fiberglass when they created these life-size C-3PO and R2-D2 collectibles. Due out later this year, the authentic figures are powered by lowly AA batteries and have working lights. They also make sounds from the movies and utter the characters' classic catchphrases, like "beep" and "whistle" and "OVER HERE!" All this can be part of your private Star Wars collection for the galaxy-sized price tags of US$5,950 for C-3PO and US$5,450 for his smaller, quieter counterpart. [Sideshow Collectibles C-3PO and R2-D2]

