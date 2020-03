The otherwise run-of-the-mill LG SH240 GSM HSDPA phone comes with a silicon (or maybe silicone?) coating on its front, including keypad and d-pad, in order to give the user the feeling of touching skin, rather than cold, unfeeling rubber. And then, to drive the point home, LG hired hot models and told them to touch each other. Nice going, LG. There's a second even more "explanatory" pic of the Korea-only phone (and models) below.

