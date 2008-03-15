How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

LG Buying Millions of Sharp LCD Panels

LG is getting into bed with Sharp, planning to buy two million 32-inch panels from them, and an unspecified number of 52-inch panels. This is after news of Sony forking over for 1/3 of Sharp's 10th generation LCD plant. You know someone at Sharp is having a good month. [Reuters]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

