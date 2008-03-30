Levi's Red Tab Limited Edition Mobile Available Now: For The Fashionista In None Of You

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

So, to compliment Levi's Original line of mobiles, the jeans company is releasing a limited edition version called "Red Tab." Only 100 of the suckers are available, and you can only buy them at chi chi Parisian boutique Colette. The phone has the same specs as its original release, including a 2-megapixel camera with flash, MP3 player with 64MB memory expandable to 2GB, stereo Bluetooth and a bunch of random Levi's themes and wallpapers.

In fact, the only difference is the colour theme (ruddy scarlett) and the etching in the back of a flying skull in a top hat. And guess how much you get to pay to get Mr. I-used-to-be-the-mad-hatter-and-then-I-died-but-it's -cool-because-I-grew-some-pretty-awesome-wings drawn on the back of your phone?

ONLY 549 EUROS (A$946)! That's right, in the line of all high-fashion (or mid-range fashion, since this is Levi's after all) mobiles, you pay through the nose for wonderfully mediocre features and in exchange you get... art? [ Gadgettell via Switchedonset]

