LEGO Futurama Fan Set Makes Official Line a Must

For those of you who run on beer, tell people to kiss your shiny metal arse, and think there's nothing better than LEGO Star Wars or LEGO Space, here's LEGO Futurama. As you will see in the 24-photo gallery after the jump, the Planet Express headquarters features custom detailed minifigs of the main characters.

Unfortunately, it's made by LEGO aficionado Pepa Quin, and not by our favourite Danish company. Fortunately, he included a hypnoto*HUMANS FROM LEGO, MAKE AN OFFICIAL LEGO FUTURAMA LINE NOW* [Brothers Brick]