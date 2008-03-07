We knew LEGO Space, one of the most loved LEGO lines in history, was going to be revived. Now we have nine official photos and full details of the new LEGO Factory Space. Created by two US LEGO masters, they will be launched on April 16 with two sets ready to battle, one with baddy Space Skull minifig and the other with Star Justice. We are missing Space Tonto and Space Girl, but hopefully this will grow into a full-blown theme soon.
LEGO Factory Space Revives Most Loved Theme, Going Pew Pew Soon
