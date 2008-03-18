LEDs Make Glass Bricks Cool Again

Remember those glass blocks you would see in homes way back in the day? That crap was pretty tacky, but you still see designers utilising them from time to time even today. A new design for these bricks has emerged among the winners of the recent Red Dot Design Awards that uses LEDs to give the impression of changing light patterns stretching into an infinite space. Not much information exists beyond that, but I'm sure you can imagine how cool a room would look decked out in these. Then again, it could be tacker than the originals—just in a 21st century kind of way. [Red Dot Awards via DVICE]