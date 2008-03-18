LEDs Make Glass Bricks Cool Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Remember those glass blocks you would see in homes way back in the day? That crap was pretty tacky, but you still see designers utilising them from time to time even today. A new design for these bricks has emerged among the winners of the recent Red Dot Design Awards that uses LEDs to give the impression of changing light patterns stretching into an infinite space. Not much information exists beyond that, but I'm sure you can imagine how cool a room would look decked out in these. Then again, it could be tacker than the originals—just in a 21st century kind of way. [Red Dot Awards via DVICE]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

