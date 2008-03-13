LCD Restaurant Table: Check Out the Menu in 3D

When I look at a menu in a restaurant, even one with pictures, making a decision about what to order can be difficult. Sometimes you just need to see what you are getting into before you commit. The folks at TEC Japan have been working on a device that can assist the picky eater by rendering items chosen on a digital menu in 3D right at your table. There is even a novelty function that will procure a 3D beef patty when a hamburger bun is placed on the menu.

There is no telling when this technology might make its way into restaurants, but my guess is that it won't be popular in fast food establishments. Seeing a perfectly constructed hamburger in 3D then being confronted with the cold hard reality moments later will not be good for business. [CScout Japan via The Raw Feed]