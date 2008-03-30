The iPhone Dev Team has demonstrated that Apple will probably have a very difficult time patching the iPhone to thwart their efforts: not even 24 hours after the release of the latest update for the iPhone firmware 1.2.0 (or 2.0, as The Steve calls it,) they sent us this picture showing that they have pwned it again, getting it to work completely unlocked, and run all applications. As they told us: "Apple will not really be able to patch it this time." Check the new Contacts application, which was in the Touch and seems to have been revealed in this latest revision. More pictures after the jump.

[Hackint0sh]