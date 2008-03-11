LaCie 1TB Desktop Hard Drive: I...Can't...Look...Away

So a 1TB external drive is nothing new, but it is hard to deny that this thing is pretty...real pretty. LaCie has been getting heavy into the aluminum casings recently, which may play a factor in cooling, but those devices definitely did not bring this kind of sleek, cool look. Users can also expect 7200rpm spindle speeds and USB 2.0. At the moment, there is no price or release date information available. [LaCie via Gizmos.es]