How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Kwikset Smartkey System is Unbumpable, Can Learn New Keys

The everyday front-door lock has had a bit of an overhaul with Kwikset's Smartkey system. Firstly it's designed to be unbumpable, so you can feel more secure when you leave your home. What's bumping, you ask? A way for nefarious types to defeat the lock by quickly shoving in a trick key, taking just seconds to do— apparently many normal locks are easy to defeat. Secondly, by using a special adaptor, you can actually teach the lock to use a new key. Fancy using any old key, or changing keys once a week? Easypeasy, and handy for keeping unwanted mothers-in-law at bay. [Apartmenttherapy]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles