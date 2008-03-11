Kwikset Smartkey System is Unbumpable, Can Learn New Keys

The everyday front-door lock has had a bit of an overhaul with Kwikset's Smartkey system. Firstly it's designed to be unbumpable, so you can feel more secure when you leave your home. What's bumping, you ask? A way for nefarious types to defeat the lock by quickly shoving in a trick key, taking just seconds to do— apparently many normal locks are easy to defeat. Secondly, by using a special adaptor, you can actually teach the lock to use a new key. Fancy using any old key, or changing keys once a week? Easypeasy, and handy for keeping unwanted mothers-in-law at bay. [Apartmenttherapy]