KrazyKart 2: iPhone Mario Kart Clone

We're starting to see some of the first gaming fruits of the iPhone SDK. While KrazyKart 2 doesn't have us in a Spore-like fever, it does look um, similar, to another game we know, love and own balls at: Mario Kart.

The touchscreen control scheme actually seems intuitive, at least on video, requiring a single finger: You scroll the steering wheel left or right to turn, and accelerate by moving your finger up from the wheel (or back down to slow down, easy peasy). Not too sure yet how you jump—maybe you just tap. But will there be mini-turbos so I can slide all over your arse? [TechEBlog via Crunchgear]