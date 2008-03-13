Korg DS-10 Turns Your Nintendo DS Into a Serious Synthesizer

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Musicians who lead double lives as gaming geeks will soon have their world's collide when KORG releases its DS-10 software for the Nintendo DS. Basically, KORG has taken the design concept of their famous MS-10 synthesiser and thrown in a four part drum module, two analogue synth simulators, a 6-track/16-step sequencer and made it usable with the touchscreen. If I had any music ability, lived in Japan and had 4,800 yen ($50) burning a hole in my pocket, I would be all over this sucker when it is released this July. Official specs after the break.

- Two patchable dual-oscillator analogue synth simulators: - Four-part drum machine that uses sounds created with the analogue synth simulator - Six-track (analogue synth x 2, drum machine x 4) /16-step sequencer - Delay, chorus, and flanger sound effects available from the mixing board - Three note-entry modes: touch-control screen, keyboard screen, matrix screen - Real-time sound control mode via touch-control screen - Exchange sounds and songs and play multiple units simultaneously through a wireless communications link

[Korg DS-10 via Kotaku and DS Fanboy]

