Korg DS-10 Turns Your Nintendo DS Into a Serious Synthesizer



Musicians who lead double lives as gaming geeks will soon have their world's collide when KORG releases its DS-10 software for the Nintendo DS. Basically, KORG has taken the design concept of their famous MS-10 synthesiser and thrown in a four part drum module, two analogue synth simulators, a 6-track/16-step sequencer and made it usable with the touchscreen. If I had any music ability, lived in Japan and had 4,800 yen ($50) burning a hole in my pocket, I would be all over this sucker when it is released this July. Official specs after the break.

- Two patchable dual-oscillator analogue synth simulators: - Four-part drum machine that uses sounds created with the analogue synth simulator - Six-track (analogue synth x 2, drum machine x 4) /16-step sequencer - Delay, chorus, and flanger sound effects available from the mixing board - Three note-entry modes: touch-control screen, keyboard screen, matrix screen - Real-time sound control mode via touch-control screen - Exchange sounds and songs and play multiple units simultaneously through a wireless communications link

