Kodak Quick Touch Digital Photo Frames Are Ticklish on the Side

Kodak's Quick Touch photo frames don't quite go all the way on being touchscreen, though they're spinning that as a plus, since you don't leave grimy fingerprints on your screen. Instead, the border itself is a touchpad, so you can scroll through pics with swipes of your finger.

The US$180 M820 and US$230 M1020 support all of the major memory card formats and USB drives, as well as make with the MP3 and MPEG (1 and 4) video playback. The US$120 P720 is more basic, dropping the multimedia and CF card support. Can we get some Wi-Fi syncing, at least in the higher end model, please? [Kodak]