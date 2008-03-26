Kingston Launches Girl Design Contest

Okay, this has to be the most bizarre corporate competition we've seen. Memory manufacturer Kingston is putting out a call for "both amateur and professional character designers to create the prefect spokesperson for HyperX memory modules". That's right, they're asking people to draw, paint or computer-generate the perfect woman to sell memory modules. The top prize is US$5000 in cash and US$300 worth of Kingston products. [Kingston]
