Kids Invent Vanishing Nail Polish to Dodge School Rules

What would you do if your school's ban on makeup meant you couldn't show off your nail art? You'd get your chemistry set out and invent a new UV-reactive polish that was near-invisible indoors, but was bright and colorful when you're outside lessons, wouldn't you? Well, you would if you were a group of students in Salford in the UK. Designed in collaboration with the local University, the product is scheduled for release soon in 32 colours inspired by local brickwork. Neat hey? No word on whether the school actually allowed them to get away with wearing it, though. [Daily Mail]