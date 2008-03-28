Kids Are Tearing Apart The OLPC Laptop's Keyboard Rather Easily

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

You'd think a laptop from the One Laptop Per Child project would, I don't know, account for the fact that it's being used by a child? A child that likes to tear crap apart? Stuff like keyboards? No? Which is why people are seeing keyboards being ripped up rubber piece by rubber piece. A few of the commenters in the forums (no doubt just regular folks buying them for their kids) say that their units were developing rips within days. If this is happening in the relatively safe conditions in the US, how are these laptops going to fare in the harsh conditions they were supposedly designed for? [Laptop.org]

