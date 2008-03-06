Keyboard Organiser Makes You Envy of Computer Lab

Hello! Are you always wondering if there was some way to stash all of your most treasured possessions, but still have them at your fingertips while you work??!!? Well now there is! It's called the Keyboard Organiser, the world's first and only patented storage caddy built inside a working keyboard! Your friends will be jealous, and your enemies will never learn the secret hiding place for all your stuff! Best of all, it works on all of the latest PCs (provided that they still have PS/2 inputs)! It's yours for only US$50—well, £24.99—so order now! [Nerd Approved]