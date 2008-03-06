How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Keyboard Organiser Makes You Envy of Computer Lab

Hello! Are you always wondering if there was some way to stash all of your most treasured possessions, but still have them at your fingertips while you work??!!? Well now there is! It's called the Keyboard Organiser, the world's first and only patented storage caddy built inside a working keyboard! Your friends will be jealous, and your enemies will never learn the secret hiding place for all your stuff! Best of all, it works on all of the latest PCs (provided that they still have PS/2 inputs)! It's yours for only US$50—well, £24.99—so order now! [Nerd Approved]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles