Kahva Coffee Maker Design Is Classy, Glassy

Lina Fischer's coffee maker design is scrumptious and works rather like an espresso maker would, but is better looking (although less iconic than those little moka pots caffeine heads go bubbly over). It comes with its own induction-powered table station, but what really sets the Kahva apart from other coffee makers is what happens to the Joe when it's brewed.

As the water heats, the rising air pressure makes it flow upwards from the glass water chamber into the metal brewing unit. Once the coffee is ready, take it off the heat and the coffee will return through a filter into the Kahva's glass bottom via a vacuum that has been created by the cooling of the coffee maker. To pour, simply turn the grip and let the coffee flow. [Yanko]