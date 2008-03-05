Joyrider, Possibly the Most Expensive LED Spoke Lights in the World

Moritz Waldemeyer, London-based shiny, spangly design person, has designed what must be the most expensive pair of spoke lights evah. Auctioned off at the ICA Gala Fundraiser in London last week, the Joyrider LEDs, which put a smile on the wheels of your bike, went for almost US$4,000. Perhaps that's because they came attached to a couple of vintage-style bikes that Waldemeyer has designed.

The design evokes new rave couture, with its iconic smiley face and the strobe effect, bringing kitsch glamour to the cycling experience. The minimalist components are attached to the spokes of the wheel, emitting a fixed image of a smiley face using LED lights. This effect is achieved through inbuilt microchips that are able to calculate the speed of the wheel in such a way that the smiley face remains stationary while the wheel spins.

New rave couture? Oh, man, that's just spokally old skool. [Dezeen]