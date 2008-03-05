Jet Turbine-Powered Van Is Probably Batman's Aunt's Car

This van has been retrofitted with a Rolls-Royce Nimbus helicopter jet turbine by Chris Krug, who should really be working for Tony Stark. The jet turbine has about 1,000 shaft horsepower at 2,100 RPM, which allows it to do 200 metres at 166kph in 7.14 seconds. Not bad for a Dodge Caravan, specially one that can ride with the normal combustion engine, then reveal the turbine flipping its rear window. The turbine exhaust doesn't provide any thrust, however: