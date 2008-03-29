How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Japan's QR Codes Being Tested in SF

You know those QR codes that Japan has? The ones that look like fancy bar codes that you take a picture of with your mobile phone that brings up some bit of info or trivia on the display. Those are being tested in SF right now on 500+ restaurants/shops/businesses reviewed by Citysearch.

Once you snap a picture of the code, your phone will bring up the Citysearch's review page, letting you know whether you should go in. Also, a tourism company is shoving these onto some tourist locations, bringing up a 15 to 20-second audio snippet of what you're looking at. If they could stick this on things like busses, taxis, waitresses, drug dealers and prostitutes (all common in SF), we'd gladly use this service. [SFGate via New Launches]

