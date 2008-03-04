Japan's Highest Digital Porn Censor Arrested For Not Censoring Enough Hoohas

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you've ever seen any Japanese porn at all, you know that the good stuff is usually censored. The man in charge of censoring these hairy body parts, Katsumi Ono, plus four other adult business colleagues were just arrested for allowing 13,000 copies of movies into the marketplace that wasn't completely mosaiced. The "two DVDs in question did not sufficiently hide the on-screen action," which means these are the best two movies to come out of Japan in our lifetime. [Variety via Fleshbot (NSFW!)]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

