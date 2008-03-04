Japan's Highest Digital Porn Censor Arrested For Not Censoring Enough Hoohas

If you've ever seen any Japanese porn at all, you know that the good stuff is usually censored. The man in charge of censoring these hairy body parts, Katsumi Ono, plus four other adult business colleagues were just arrested for allowing 13,000 copies of movies into the marketplace that wasn't completely mosaiced. The "two DVDs in question did not sufficiently hide the on-screen action," which means these are the best two movies to come out of Japan in our lifetime. [Variety via Fleshbot (NSFW!)]