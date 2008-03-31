Japanese Party Pants Say "Read My Lips"

Until I saw these, I thought that the pantsular affliction of cameltoe was something to be ashamed of. Not in Japan, apparently. These flesh-coloured party pants look like the Nurse Ratched of the lingerie world, and it seems like they do to your nether regions what a good bra does to your upper one—lift and separate. Judging by the pics on the packet (the plastic one) these things are aimed at blokes—they look like man-thighs to me—so I guess they're for costume parties. Anyone with more information than me about these 13-buck knickers, feel free to share your knowledge in the comments. [Tokyo Times]