Japanese ISPs Plan To Cut Off P2P Pirates

Japanese internet service providers plan on disconnecting evil filesharing pirates in some of the most severe anti-p2p tactics worldwide. Due to pressure from music, video game and movie companies, the ISPs would warn the offender via email before cutting the cord if the bootlegger in question didn't cease and desist. Though such a punishment may not seem as bad as the multimillion-dollar fines levied by the RIAA in the US, we think a life without internet may be worse than one without money. [AFP]