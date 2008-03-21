Japanese Graves with QR Codes Link to Memorial Websites

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

In Japan, QR codes are everywhere. Little boxes of data that can be turned into web links, they're found on advertisements everywhere, allowing people to get more info by simply pointing their phone at it. Now, QR codes are being found in more unorthodox places: on graves.

Yep, now if you're interested in finding out a bit more about the dead person in question, you can simply point your phone at the grave and be automatically taken to a memorial website. The sites are generally small, simple collections of photos or videos formatted for the small screens of phones. Here's an example of one, although if I had a website address linked to my gravestone it would almost definitely link to this. It's my legacy! [J-Cast via Trends in Japan]

