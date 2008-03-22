How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Japanese Astronaut's Space Boomerang Came Back

Japan's Takao Doi has just checked out an aerodynamics conundrum we were all curious about: would a boomerang return when thrown in zero-G? World boomerang champion Yasuhiro Togai had asked him to find out, you see. So, taking time out from his work aboard the International Space Station, he gave it a whirl.

The answer: "I was very surprised and moved to see that it flew the same way it does on Earth," he apparently said during a chat to his wife. Sadly, NASA hasn't released a video yet.

Now, I can't exactly remember my boomerang physics, but I thought gravity was one of the balancing forces? I'm sure someone can set me straight in the comments.

Next up: juggling in space ... [AFP via Yahoo News]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles