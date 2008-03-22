Japanese Astronaut's Space Boomerang Came Back

Japan's Takao Doi has just checked out an aerodynamics conundrum we were all curious about: would a boomerang return when thrown in zero-G? World boomerang champion Yasuhiro Togai had asked him to find out, you see. So, taking time out from his work aboard the International Space Station, he gave it a whirl.

The answer: "I was very surprised and moved to see that it flew the same way it does on Earth," he apparently said during a chat to his wife. Sadly, NASA hasn't released a video yet.

Now, I can't exactly remember my boomerang physics, but I thought gravity was one of the balancing forces? I'm sure someone can set me straight in the comments.

Next up: juggling in space ... [AFP via Yahoo News]