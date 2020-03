You know how in the Matrix humans were grown in farms to harvest bodies to power machines? The kids at Berkeley Lab are making a jacket that does the same thing, but it powers gadgets like laptops and mobile phones instead of futile resistance to Keanu Reeves. Basically they're going to interlace thermo-electric silicon nanowires with the fabric, and they'll transform excess hotness into energy. Send these to Adam Frucci, and our energy problems are over. [Rich Media Info via New Launches]