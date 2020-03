You know what you want. You want a white guy dance. You want a white guy dance right now. Unfortunately, our Adam Frucci is quite busy at the moment, which is why you're going to have to settle for this white guy dance robot, complete with green torso, red crotch/legs, and yellow arms. If you think this Adam Frucci replica robot looks silly in the picture, you really, really have to see it in motion after the jump.

[I want that via Nerd Approved]