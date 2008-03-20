"It's Cool to Be a Pirate," says Pirate Bay Head

The BBC Radio World Service has been running a fascinating documentary series on piracy through the ages, and the third part of the series covers modern piracy — that is, digital piracy. It features extensive quotes from The Pirate Bay's Peter Sunde, including the one in the above headline (The Pirate Bay is the world's largest — and most unapologetic — BitTorrent tracker). It's very much worth a listen if you're interested in copyright issues in the digital age. You can find a link to the story and the podcast here. [BBC Radio World Service via TorrentFreak]