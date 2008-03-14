It's a Frame, It's a TV, It's a Cookbook? Pandigital's New 15-Inch...Whatever

Today, digital photo frame maker Pandigital is unveiling a frame that's also a 720p HDTV and a "digital cookbook." Say what you will about digital photo frames, but one thing's for sure: they can be anything their makers want them to be.

This US$400 15-in. "mess-proof" sealed display has MP3 and video (MPEG, MP4, AVI) playback and includes a 6-in-1 card reader and an HDMI input (so you still have to remember to put the lid on your blender). It comes with both table stand and cabinet undermount, and its software includes not just an expandable collection of recipes, but an alarm clock and a calendar. What, no egg timer? [Pandigital]