How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

It's a Frame, It's a TV, It's a Cookbook? Pandigital's New 15-Inch...Whatever

Today, digital photo frame maker Pandigital is unveiling a frame that's also a 720p HDTV and a "digital cookbook." Say what you will about digital photo frames, but one thing's for sure: they can be anything their makers want them to be.

This US$400 15-in. "mess-proof" sealed display has MP3 and video (MPEG, MP4, AVI) playback and includes a 6-in-1 card reader and an HDMI input (so you still have to remember to put the lid on your blender). It comes with both table stand and cabinet undermount, and its software includes not just an expandable collection of recipes, but an alarm clock and a calendar. What, no egg timer? [Pandigital]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles