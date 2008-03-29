iTam Tam iPod Dock Is Strangely Unique, Expensive

Close to 99% of all the iPod Docks we've ever seen look about the same. This iTam Tam looks nothing like those. Imagine making a dock that's shaped like a stool or a gong, and this is what you'd get. A concave cylindrical thing that's got a slot for an iPod/iPhone at the top. How does this sound? Who cares! At US$570, you're not buying this for the audio quality. You're buying this because you need something that screams "I had US$570 and I have spent it." [iTam Tam via Branexdesign via Born Rich via DVice]