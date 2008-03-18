Is This the Intel Netbook?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Tech Corner claims these are photos of the upcoming Intel Netbook (not to be confused with its stationary Nettop counterpart) that runs Windows XP Pro "like a champ." The small, low-cost device is said to be Intel's education-centric answer to products like the Asus Eee PC and OLPC. Judging by the photos and Tech Corner's writeup, the laptop is about 10-inches in size with a 9-inch screen, under 3 pounds, has 512 MB RAM, 40 GB HDD and standard internet connections. But there are a couple of info bits that don't quite line up with previous reports.

Tech Corner claims the Netbook uses a 900 MHz Celeron processor and would sell for around $400. This contradicts reports that the upcoming Netbooks would be using the Intel Atom Diamondville processor and fall between the $250-$300 price range. However, claims of a June 2008 launch do seem to line up with those same reports.

Looking at it's design, there's a handle attached to the back of the device, which looks a bit stupid. But if it's for the classroom, I guess we shouldn't care. And for a budget notebook, it looks pretty decent otherwise. We'll see come mid-year if this really is Intel's Netbook. [Flickr via Tech Corner]

