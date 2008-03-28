Iron Monger Looks Like Badass Old Italian Espresso Machine

Yeah. New Iron Man trailer. Shorter than the amazing full trailer, but with a few new seconds. Tony "Iron Man, it's kind of catchy" Stark still looks like a billion dollars. And Virginia "Pepper" Potts looks like a trillion. Iron Monger, however, looks like a gigantabolous vintage Italian espresso machine, as you can see in this new brightly-lit and sharp beautiful shot:

Steampunkish? You bet. Still, I bet he can kick Hulk's arse. At least for two minutes. Iron Monger, un cappuccino, prego? [io9 and Toysrevil]