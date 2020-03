This iPod video projector box reminds me of my non-existent Boy Scout days. There's no soldering, wires or any real "hax," just a cardboard box of mirrors and lenses. Since it's just reflecting off the actual iPod screen, as you can imagine it looks like total ass, though if you're out camping, it could have an endearing bootleggy, roughing it sort of quality to it. Something to do after you've finished burning the ticks off of each other's necks. [instructables]