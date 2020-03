Parisian trunkmaker Pinel & Pinel's iPod case is the kind of iPod case I'd like to get my hands on—if I hadn't dropped my iPod before Christmas, that is. Made from leather-covered wood, its built-in speakers are Altec-Lansing, and it's got a couple of pockets so you don't lose your accessories (I know my USB connector is somewhere in the house, anyone with a psychic grandmother please contact her now and tell her that there's a lost cable that needs her help.) [Sybarites]