This image from a Circuit City advertisement seems to show the iPod nano dressed up in yet another sickening colour—this time deep purple. The advertisement was spotted in a circular today, but we have not seen it for ourselves. Has anyone glimpsed a shot of the picture in question? And do we really need purple to add to the list of nauseating colours the iPod nano already comes in? We'll let you know as soon as we hear any official word on the potential update. [Connection Podcast]